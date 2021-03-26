Alachua County set to purchase more conservation land

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County is pursuing more conservation lands at a hefty cost. Approval from Alachua County commissioners to purchase 4,000 acres in Southeast Alachua county is set to close in late August.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County approves largest-ever land purchase

“So this property is being acquired under the Alachua County Forever program and the purpose of that program is to maintain lands that are important for water quality, for wildlife habitat and to provide natural areas that are suitable for resource-based recreation,” said Alachua County Director of Land Conservation and Management, Charlie Houder. “So the county will achieve all of those things with this purchase.”

The land will connect Lochloosa Slough Preserve to the Fox Pen Preserve at a cost of $10.7 million. Once the purchase is finalized, the county will work on plans to make recreational opportunities in the new area.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County and Alachua Conservation Trust make $1.3 million land purchase

“With respect to recreation there’s been a long history of hunting on the property so we are looking at ways that we can continue that but in addition, there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for hiking, biking, horseback riding and a number of other activities.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.