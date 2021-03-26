Backyard fire destroys years of memories for a Gainesville family

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A backyard shed in a Northeast Gainesville neighborhood was left almost completely destroyed by a fire Thursday afternoon and the family who owns it said they’re grateful the only thing they lost was the shed.

“My concern was my grandfather because you know, he’s hardheaded,” said Tasia McCleod.

Family members said a neighbor’s backyard fire caught wind and spread to a tree that spread to the shed belonging to Tasia McLeod’s grandfather. He built the shed from scratch six years ago to hold years of family history.

“I remember when my grandfather was building this shed. He took so much pride in it,” added McCleod.

It was a passion project for the family’s patriarch who kept years of family history stored.

A fire in a Gainesville backyard spread to a family shed Thursday afternoon. @GFR1882 put out the blaze in 10 minutes time. I’ll tell you what the family says about the lost shed at five and six. pic.twitter.com/Gc9nBsQSqk — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) March 26, 2021

“That brought you know, a little bit of sentimental moments. You know, we came back here and was just kind of reminiscing. I was like ‘granddady I remember when you built this shed.’ But again, sheds can be rebuilt. We can’t rebuild one another.”

McCleod said in just three minutes’ time, the entire shed was in flames. Gainesville Fire Rescue put out the blaze in 10 minutes.

“As the fire moved from the tree to the shed I heard what sounded like fireworks. There were a lot of booms and it smelled like fireworks. It actually smelled like burning wood and fireworks. And that’s what I can remember within about maybe ten minutes fire rescue was here.”

Gainesville Fire Rescue is still investigating the cause of the fire.

