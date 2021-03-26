Court cases piling up, state clerks of court ask for help

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Not every meeting can be held virtually, and that was the case last year for many court hearings.

Due to closures during the pandemic, court cases started piling up-- now clerks of court across the state need help combing through the backlog.

The office of the State Court Administrator estimates that there will be more than a million cases pending by June 30.

But Florida’s Clerks of Court said they hope with Sen. Keith Perry’s help, they’ll be able to better handle the load.

“The idea behind the Pandemic Recovery Plan is one that we need to make sure that the flow of cases continues through the court system and those things get settled, and processed and finalized,” Budget and Communication Director for the Clerks of Court Operations Corporation, Jason Welty said.

Earlier this month Sen. Perry released his ‘Local Funding Initiative Request’ asking for 6.8 million dollars in relief funds for the judicial system.

“So right now we are in the Senate’s budget. We have a budget line in the spread sheets that the legislature will go to conference with,” Welty added.

Okaloosa County Clerk and Comptroller and Chair of the Clerks of Court Operations Corporation, JD Peacock said, this recovery plan will help all 67 clerks of court in the state, by making sure each judicial center has the staff they need to close cases.

“Last year many clerks had to cut positions, a significant amount of positions and so these dollars ill allow us to staff back up to be able to handle the coming wave of cases,” Peacock said.

Marion County officials said cases were continuously being filed during the pandemic, the trouble was that some hearings weren’t taking place.

Now that they’re working to return to normal operations, there are 23,000 cases they need to get through.

“13,000 of which are civil cases and about 10,000 of which are criminal cases,” Gregory Harrell said.

Harrell is the Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller. He said funding like this would be a big help in the aftermath of the storm.

“I liken the plan that has been sponsored by Senator Perry and is being considered by the legislature to sort of like the clean up that needs to take place in the wake of a really bad storm. We’re certainly familiar with that here in North Central Florida. When you have that kind of debris, you need an extra set of hands to help clean up the debris so the city can get back to work,” Harrell said.

And get back to work these clerks will do.

Related story: Former NCFL state attorney suspended from Florida Bar

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.