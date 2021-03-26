Advertisement

COVID liability heads to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk

COVID liability heads to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk
(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPS NEWS/WCJB) - At nearly the halfway point of session the Florida House has sent the first bill to the Governor’s desk.

The legislation provides liability protections for both businesses and health care institutions, like nursing homes and hospitals, from pandemic-related lawsuits.

Democrats have consistently expressed concerns that the protections set too high a standard and would even block legitimate claims, but House Speaker Chris Sprowls argues it’s not blanket immunity.

Related story: CVS Pharmacies prepare for expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility: “We’re trying to bring more stores online as quickly as we possibly can.”

“So I think this is a shot in the arm for those businesses to say let’s bring our employees back, let’s really lean back into commerce. You know, we’re going to be safe, but as long as we’re doing the right thing, we’ll be protected from not being blindsided by frivolous lawsuits,” said Sprowls.

The legislation passed 83 to 31.

The Governor is expected to sign the bill into law.

