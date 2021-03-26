Developing: Detectives investigate homicide at a Marion County home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Major Crimes Unit for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide at a home in the area of Southwest 75th Terrace.

Sheriff’s deputies first responded to the home to perform a wellness check. There they found a fire inside. Marion County Fire Rescue crews put out the small fire, the body of the victim was then found inside the home.

Deputies believe the death is an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

