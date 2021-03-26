Advertisement

Developing: Detectives investigate homicide at a Marion County home

Crime scene photo of homicide investigation
Crime scene photo of homicide investigation(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Major Crimes Unit for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide at a home in the area of Southwest 75th Terrace.

Sheriff’s deputies first responded to the home to perform a wellness check. There they found a fire inside. Marion County Fire Rescue crews put out the small fire, the body of the victim was then found inside the home.

Deputies believe the death is an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
Florida House of representatives passes HB 1 after heated debate
Florida unemployment rate dropped slightly in February
COVID liability heads to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk
Alachua County Fire Rescue is investigating a suspicious house fire
