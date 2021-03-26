Advertisement

Florida Department of Corrections offering cash bonuses for new officer hires

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Corrections needs officers, and they are offering bonuses to new hires.

The department is offering $1000 for new hires at select locations. Bonuses are offered at Columbia, Lowell, and Suwannee correctional institutions and the reception and medical center in Lake Butler.

No experience is necessary, and all training is provided.

For information on how to apply, click HERE.

