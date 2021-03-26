Florida House approves concealed carry in churches with schools

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPS NEWS/WCJB) - The Florida House approved legislation Friday that would allow churches to permit patrons to carry concealed firearms on their premises even if they have a school on their grounds.

The legislation was created in response to the Sutherland Springs church mass shooting in 2017, where 26 were killed.

Democrats expressed concerns that the bill isn’t clear on whether concealed firearms would be permitted only in the church, or also allowed inside the schools.

“If the law that we adopt is that guns should be not present on school campuses, members don’t discriminate against children who go to religious schools,” said Representative Joe Geller.

The bill was approved 76 to 37.

It still has one more committee stop in the Senate before reaching the floor.

