Florida unemployment rate dropped slightly in February

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPS NEWS/WCJB) - Florida’s unemployment rate remained relatively stable in February, dropping just one tenth of a percent to 4.7 percent, according to the latest jobless report released by the state.

The rate is just 1.4 percent higher than it was a year ago, a month before pandemic job losses started mounting. Adrienne Johnston, the state’s top labor economist said the job outlook will likely continue improving as more people are vaccinated.

Related story: COVID liability heads to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk

“As more people become vaccinated, then certainly they’re going to feel more comfortable to go back and connect into the labor market, to go back into purchasing goods and services, and engage in economic activity, and as that happens, it certainly going to drive employment up and reduce our unemployment overall. So, as that continues to be widespread, and more people are vaccinated, that’s going to be a positive for employment in the state,” said Johnston.

Johnston also said the unemployment rate may see small increases, which is not necessarily a bad thing, as more people return to the labor market and seek jobs.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.