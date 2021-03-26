Advertisement

Florida unemployment rate dropped slightly in February

Florida unemployment rate dropped slightly in February
Florida unemployment rate dropped slightly in February(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPS NEWS/WCJB) - Florida’s unemployment rate remained relatively stable in February, dropping just one tenth of a percent to 4.7 percent, according to the latest jobless report released by the state.

The rate is just 1.4 percent higher than it was a year ago, a month before pandemic job losses started mounting. Adrienne Johnston, the state’s top labor economist said the job outlook will likely continue improving as more people are vaccinated.

Related story: COVID liability heads to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk

“As more people become vaccinated, then certainly they’re going to feel more comfortable to go back and connect into the labor market, to go back into purchasing goods and services, and engage in economic activity, and as that happens, it certainly going to drive employment up and reduce our unemployment overall. So, as that continues to be widespread, and more people are vaccinated, that’s going to be a positive for employment in the state,” said Johnston.

Johnston also said the unemployment rate may see small increases, which is not necessarily a bad thing, as more people return to the labor market and seek jobs.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but was unable to catch up, that's when the driver veered...
Man killed after trying to flee FHP troopers
Leigh Davis photo of Verdant Cove Apartments in Gainesville
Family speaks out against East Gainesville apartment conditions
Traffic was at a stand-still, but I-75 was rocking.
Driver on I-75 gives live guitar show in traffic
A woman from Ocala is behind bars, accused of attacking a medical care provider.
Woman arrested after violent hospital escape attempt

Latest News

Florida House of representatives passes HB 1 after heated debate
Florida House of representatives passes HB 1 after heated debate
COVID liability heads to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk
COVID liability heads to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk
Crime scene photo of homicide investigation
Developing: Detectives investigate homicide at a Marion County home
Alachua County Fire Rescue is investigating a suspicious house fire
Alachua County Fire Rescue is investigating a suspicious house fire