Florida’s Osayi Osifo announces he’ll enter the NCAA transfer portal

6-foot-7 forward averaged 1.9 points per game this past season
Florida forward Osayi Osifo (15) against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college...
Florida forward Osayi Osifo (15) against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Five days after getting eliminated from the NCAA tournament, the exodus continues for the Florida men’s basketball team. Junior forward Osayi Osifo announced on social media on Friday that he will join teammates Noah Locke and Ques Glover in the NCAA transfer portal and seek another school.

Osifo averaged 1.9 points per game as a junior, but showed some promise in stretches. He had a four-game span from Jan. 19 to Jan. 30 where he was 9-for-9 from the field. He also averaged nearly 14 minutes per game in the postseason as Florida finished 15-10 overall.

Since the 2018-19 season, eleven players have now left the Gator program in search of another school.

