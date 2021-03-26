Gainesville backyard fire leads to power outage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire in a Gainesville backyard caused a minor power outage.

Fire rescue crews say they responded to the fire on NE 28th Avenue. The fire spread to several buildings in the backyard of the neighboring property.

The flames grew so tall that they damaged power lines, causing outages.

Crews prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

GRU crews were able to restore power.

GFR responding to a backyard fire in Gainesville (WCJB File)

