Advertisement

Gainesville backyard fire leads to power outage

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire in a Gainesville backyard caused a minor power outage.

Fire rescue crews say they responded to the fire on NE 28th Avenue. The fire spread to several buildings in the backyard of the neighboring property.

TRENDING STORY: Family speaks out against East Gainesville apartment conditions

The flames grew so tall that they damaged power lines, causing outages.

Crews prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

GRU crews were able to restore power.

GFR responding to a backyard fire in Gainesville
GFR responding to a backyard fire in Gainesville(WCJB File)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but was unable to catch up, that's when the driver veered...
Man killed after trying to flee FHP troopers
Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
Leigh Davis photo of Verdant Cove Apartments in Gainesville
Family speaks out against East Gainesville apartment conditions
Traffic was at a stand-still, but I-75 was rocking.
Driver on I-75 gives live guitar show in traffic
UF Alert
Breaking: UF Alert issued for stabbing suspect on the loose off-campus

Latest News

The dormant High Springs to Newberry "Rails to Trails" plan has new life.
High Springs Commission considers plan to convert rail line into nature trail
A woman from Ocala is behind bars, accused of attacking a medical care provider.
Woman arrested after violent hospital escape attempt
The Florida Department of Corrections needs officers, and they are offering bonuses to new hires.
Florida Department of Corrections offering cash bonuses for new officer hires
Plan to convert old High Springs rail line to nature trail discussed