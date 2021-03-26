High Springs Commission considers plan to convert rail line into nature trail
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -The dormant High Springs to Newberry “Rails to Trails” plan has new life.
High Springs city commissioners heard a presentation Thursday night by city parks and recreation leaders to take the first steps to purchase an old rail line owned by CSX that runs between High Springs and Newberry.
A five-year effort by Alachua County to purchase the land to create a nature trail fell through in 2019, partly over who would clean up ground contamination such as coal ash and railroad ties infused with creosote.
RELATED STORIES:
- Plans for Newberry to High Springs pedestrian trail canceled
- Alachua County commissioners up Rails to Trails offer to $3.6 million dollars
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.