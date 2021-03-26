Advertisement

High Springs Commission considers plan to convert rail line into nature trail

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -The dormant High Springs to Newberry “Rails to Trails” plan has new life.

High Springs city commissioners heard a presentation Thursday night by city parks and recreation leaders to take the first steps to purchase an old rail line owned by CSX that runs between High Springs and Newberry.

A five-year effort by Alachua County to purchase the land to create a nature trail fell through in 2019, partly over who would clean up ground contamination such as coal ash and railroad ties infused with creosote.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but was unable to catch up, that's when the driver veered...
Man killed after trying to flee FHP troopers
Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
Leigh Davis photo of Verdant Cove Apartments in Gainesville
Family speaks out against East Gainesville apartment conditions
Traffic was at a stand-still, but I-75 was rocking.
Driver on I-75 gives live guitar show in traffic
UF Alert
Breaking: UF Alert issued for stabbing suspect on the loose off-campus

Latest News

DOH in Alachua County prepared as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands: “We have this disease...
DOH in Alachua County prepared as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands: “We have this disease on its knees"
No decision on GRU General Transfer Fund as Gainesville commissioners ask for more information
No decision on GRU General Transfer Fund as Gainesville commissioners ask for more information
Gainesville city commissioners do not decide on the possibility of raising GRU rates at...
No decision on GRU General Transfer Fund as Gainesville commissioners ask for more information
Everyone 18 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5th as Governor Ron...
DOH in Alachua County prepared as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands: “We have this disease on its knees”