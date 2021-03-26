No decision on GRU General Transfer Fund as Gainesville commissioners ask for more information

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Leaders with the city of Gainesville were bracing for the possibility of raising GRU rates at a General Policy Committee meeting on Thursday afternoon. However, the decision will have to wait a little bit longer.

Proposals for the GRU General Fund Transfer were presented at the meeting. One of the options would transfer $36 million next year. That means rates would have to increase 7% for electricity, 5% for wastewater, and 3% for natural gas.

“We are talking about how we want to help local businesses and things like that,” explained Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos. “Those are hits to them as well, so I would like to get that information. I’d also like to get for the residential side the average utility usage. "

Another option endorsed by staff involves lowering GRU’s transfer to $27 million. That would require an increase in rates, just not as steep. Commissioners voted unanimously to direct staff to get more information.

“I’m not ready to commit myself to any of these options today [Thursday]. I think that I’m going to do a lot of number crunching myself to figure out where I’m comfortable,” said Gainesville City Commissioner David Arreola.

This year, the GRU transfer amounted to more than $38 million.

