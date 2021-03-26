StartGNV hosts Women in Innovation AMA

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - StartGNV hosted a live ‘Ask me Anything’ on Thursday to highlight women in Gainesville innovation.

The three panelists were Helena Cowley, the President and CEO of Oxidien Pharmaceuticals; Victoria Liu, the founder of Byppo; and Jennifer Harrell, Interim Assistant Director of UF Innovate. They answered questions ranging from how to launch a startup to the role of mentorship in innovation. They also touched on issues like the differences of being a woman in the industry and how to get more women involved.

“It’s not really something (being a woman in innovation) I think about but I think you have to be knowledgeable around how people may perceive you because everyone’s human and they have different biases. The one that comes to me top of mind is, women, if they are assertive would be more likely to be considered aggressive and in a negative view than a male counterpart, and I have experienced that,” said Cowley.

On getting women involved: “Send them to the collaboratory of women innovators, please! They have awesome mentorship, they have awesome programming, they have awesome networking,” said Harrell. “Own your awesome. I think that is so important for females to build each other up and help each other own our awesome. It’s all about confidence I think.”

UF Innovate will be hosting a Women in Tech: Virtual Speed Networking event on March 30th. You can find a link to register HERE.

