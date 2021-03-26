Summer Camp registrations have already started in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - From a new dance camp and even competing in Olympic-style games. The Cornerstone School is offering multiple new activities for its summer camp this year.

“Summer camp is crucial for these kids,” said Daniel Peterson the Cornerstone summer camp director.

With last year being a tough year for summer camps Cornerstone in Ocala along with the City of Ocala and Marion County have already started their registrations for summer camps.

Peterson thinks back to how summer camps were last year,

“Especially last summer when things were kind of locked down but even more this summer. I think everyone needs to exhale and get outside and really get back to normal and I really think summer camp offers that experience to get back to normal.”

Related story: Ocala summer camps open for registration

This year more campers will be allowed as they’ll still abide by COVID safety protocols.

The City of Ocala is offering four different summer camps and Marion County itself has seven different camps from kayaking camp to fish camp.

Ashley Dobbs the Ocala Marketing and Communications Manager spoke on some of the fun summer camps they’re having,

“Cool fun with food and patriotic games and outdoor recreational sports. there’s a wide variety for every interest level for kids and a great way for kids to get some interactive this summer.”

The Cornerstone Camp and other camps across Marion County are open to all kids.

“We have kids from all schools around the county that come, so a lot of times the only time they get to see them is here at summer camp so it’s a great time to have those reunions and it’s a lot of fun,” said Peterson.

Some summer camps in the county have already started registration and to get more information on how to sign up you can click on the links below.

City of Ocala Summer Camps

Cornerstone Camp

Marion County Summer Camps

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.