Advertisement

Summer Camp registrations have already started in Marion County

Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - From a new dance camp and even competing in Olympic-style games. The Cornerstone School is offering multiple new activities for its summer camp this year.

“Summer camp is crucial for these kids,”  said Daniel Peterson the Cornerstone summer camp director.

With last year being a tough year for summer camps Cornerstone in Ocala along with the City of Ocala and Marion County have already started their registrations for summer camps.

Peterson thinks back to how summer camps were last year,

“Especially last summer when things were kind of locked down but even more this summer. I think everyone needs to exhale and get outside and really get back to normal and I really think summer camp offers that experience to get back to normal.”

Related story: Ocala summer camps open for registration

This year more campers will be allowed as they’ll still abide by COVID safety protocols.

The City of Ocala is offering four different summer camps and Marion County itself has seven different camps from kayaking camp to fish camp.

Ashley Dobbs the Ocala Marketing and Communications Manager spoke on some of the fun summer camps they’re having,

“Cool fun with food and patriotic games and outdoor recreational sports. there’s a wide variety for every interest level for kids and a great way for kids to get some interactive this summer.”

The Cornerstone Camp and other camps across Marion County are open to all kids.

“We have kids from all schools around the county that come, so a lot of times the only time they get to see them is here at summer camp so it’s a great time to have those reunions and it’s a lot of fun,” said Peterson.

Some summer camps in the county have already started registration and to get more information on how to sign up you can click on the links below.

City of Ocala Summer Camps

Cornerstone Camp

Marion County Summer Camps

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but was unable to catch up, that's when the driver veered...
Man killed after trying to flee FHP troopers
Leigh Davis photo of Verdant Cove Apartments in Gainesville
Family speaks out against East Gainesville apartment conditions
Traffic was at a stand-still, but I-75 was rocking.
Driver on I-75 gives live guitar show in traffic
A woman from Ocala is behind bars, accused of attacking a medical care provider.
Woman arrested after violent hospital escape attempt

Latest News

The event is free for the public to view, however, as opposed to an air show, this weekend is...
Williston hosting IAC Snowbird Classic this weekend
The Cornerstone School summer camp
Summer camps in Marion County
Court cases piling up, state clerks of court ask for help
Court cases piling up, state clerks of court ask for help
Gainesville shed fire
Backyard fire destroys years of memories for a Gainesville family
Gainesville shed fire
Backyard fire destroys years of memories for a Gainesville family