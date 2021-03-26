Trenton blanks Suwannee 10-0 in softball

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Just three days after shutting out Suwannee 2-0, the Trenton Tigers pitched another shutout in a 10-0 blowout to improve to 9-0 on the season.

Darian Ingram got the start in the circle for the Tigers, and after giving up a leadoff walk in the 1st, she settled in and ended the inning on back-to-back strikeouts. She only allowed three hits while striking out eight in five shutout innings.

The orange and black’s offense was hot from the start.

In the bottom of the 1st, with a runner on and only one out, Keeli Zingara hit a shot out to right center field that cleared the wall for a 2-run home run. The Tigers would add two more runs in the bottom of the 2nd and 3rd to extend their lead to 6-0.

In the bottom of the 5th, Ingram gave herself some run support when she hammered a pitch over the left center field fence for a solo homer. That made it 7-0.

Later in the inning, Trenton was ahead 8-0, when Jordan Douglas hit a dribbler to the left side and it scooted through to plate the final two runs for a mercy-rule victory, 10-0.

The shutout win extends Trenton’s winning streak to 46 games. They haven’t lost a game since 2018.

