Williston hosting IAC Snowbird Classic this weekend

WILLISTON, Fla. - Aeronautic aficionados in North Central Florida have a chance to check out an aerobatic competition in Williston this weekend.

The International Aerobatic Club (IAC) is holding the 5th Annual Snowbird Classic and East Coast Championship Friday and Saturday at the Williston Municipal Airport. The event is free for the public to view, however, as opposed to an air show, this weekend is focused on the competition.

“This flying, we’re trying to be very precise. Our vertical lines need to be as close to vertical as possible. Our 45 (degree) lines have to be the same, directly on a 45. A lot of our guys that fly competition, some of them will later on go on to fly air shows,” said Kevin Campbell, President of the IAC 89th Chapter.

“The judges are actually looking at this and for every deviation, they get anywhere from a half a point to a full point. Similar to ice skating, we start out with a specific K factor for each figure, we start out with a perfect score and as they go through and make mistakes we deduct from it.”

Competition will continue Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and running until about 3 p.m.

