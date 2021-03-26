Advertisement

Woman arrested after violent hospital escape attempt

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Ocala is behind bars, accused of attacking a medical care provider.

Police were called to an area hospital where 20-year-old Catherine Rife-Criner was being treated. Witnesses say she threw water on a nurse, then punched and kicked several people. Nurses held her down until an officer could arrive and handcuff her to the bed.

Her bond was set at $5000 bond at the Marion County Jail.

