Woman arrested after violent hospital escape attempt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Ocala is behind bars, accused of attacking a medical care provider.

Police were called to an area hospital where 20-year-old Catherine Rife-Criner was being treated. Witnesses say she threw water on a nurse, then punched and kicked several people. Nurses held her down until an officer could arrive and handcuff her to the bed.

Her bond was set at $5000 bond at the Marion County Jail.

