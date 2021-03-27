Florida Senate minority leader calls for investigations into state election rigging

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPS NEWS/WCJB) - Drama continued to build over the State Senate District 37 race in South Florida Friday.

A former State Senator has been charged with illegally recruiting and funding a straw candidate who has the same last name as the Democrat who lost the race by 32 votes.

In a news conference, Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer called for the winner to resign and for a State Senate investigation, in which witnesses would be put under oath.

He’s also calling for a Federal investigation.

“These allegations and the facts revealed in the Artiles affidavit and arrest warrant, go to the very heart of our electoral process and they undermine the very integrity of our elections. We cannot sit by and let this go without a full investigation,” said Farmer.

Before the end of the news conference, the Senate President texted there would be no Senate Committee investigation of the election, saying he did not want to interfere with the on going criminal investigation.

The investigation by the Miami-Dade State Attorney remains open.

The arrest warrant does mention un-indicted coconspirators.

