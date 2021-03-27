Gainesville organization looking for permanent location to continue food give-outs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Women Working with Women is a Gainesville organization that has been helping out with food distributions during and before the pandemic. The organization is now looking for a building to permanently do these events.

The organization held its most recent food give-out at the Gainesville Airport on Saturday. Belinda Smith, the president and CEO of Women Working with Women says thousand of families are typically served at these monthly events.

“Normally we get about 800 cars which is about 2,600 families, two to three families per car,” said Smith.

The event on Saturday started at 10 a.m., but volunteers came out as early as 7 a.m. to help set up and give away the food. Over 60 volunteers helped out.

The food came from Farm Share out of Jacksonville and the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank of Gainesville. While the monthly events are helpful, Smith really wants to get a permanent location so that they can provide food and other assistance every day.

“If there is a building out there, property out there that needs to be used we have tons of refrigerators and freezers that we’d like to put in it,” said Smith.

If you know of any property that could be used by the organization visit their website or call them at (352) 872 8555.

The next give-out will either be in June or when the city of Gainesville deems another giveaway necessary.

