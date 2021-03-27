Gators Softball shuts out Tigers 5-0 to take series opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Julia Cottrill hammered a 3-run homer over the left field fence in the bottom of the 6th to extend No. 5 Florida’s lead, and ultimately, secure the series opening victory against No. 13 LSU.

The Gators (22-3) welcomed the Tigers (18-9) to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium for the first of a three game series.

Elizabeth Hightower got the nod in the circle for Florida, but ran into trouble in the top of the 1st. After getting the first two batters out, she issued back-to-back walks, then allowed a shot to left field, which created a play at the plate.

Gators left fielder Jaimie Hoover came up firing to home as Amanda Doyle rounded third, and with the throw right on the money, Doyle was easily tagged out to end the top half of the frame with excitement that brought the orange and blue faithful to their feet.

Florida’s offense couldn’t muster much through the first two innings, but in the bottom of the 3rd with runners on second and third with only one out, Hannah Adams delivered a rocket right passed the pitcher that went in to center field and brought home Hoover and Cheyenne Lindsey to give the Gators a 2-0 advantage.

Things remained unchanged until the bottom of the 6th, when Julia Cottrill stepped in the batters box with two runners aboard. With Charla Echols and Kendyl Lindaman on base after hitting back-to-back singles, Cottrill swung at the first pitch she saw and blasted it over the left field fence.

Her 3-run homer was the first of the season for Florida’s catcher and was also the final runs of the game as Hightower went the distance to close out the contest. She allowed only three hits, three walks, and struckout three Tigers to collect her eleventh win on the season.

Florida squares off against LSU on Saturday. First pitch set for 5 p.m.

