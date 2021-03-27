Man rams stolen vehicle into multiple Gainesville Police patrol cars

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What started as a search for a stolen vehicle, ended with 36-year-old Brian Richardson ramming the car into police vehicles multiple times.

According to Gainesville Police, officers received a tip of a stolen Nissan Altima from the Largo Police Dept., and were able to track it to the Econo lodge on SW 13th St.

When officers tried blocking in the car and confront Richardson, he drove into the two patrols car blocking him in more than 10 times.

Numerous drugs were also found in Richardson’s possession, including nearly 20 grams of meth. He’s charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft auto, and possession of a controlled substance.

