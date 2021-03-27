Marion County seniors have services expanded thanks to $200,000 grant

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An expansion of Marion Co. senior services is complete, and is allowing the organization to serve more people.

The $200,000 expansion was funded by a community block grant from Marion County Community Services.

The facility will now be able to serve lunch to an additional 50 seniors on site.

It will also help to serve the about 330 seniors that have meals delivered to them.

The project also added to the virtual communication abilities for the agency’s in-home support systems.

