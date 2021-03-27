Advertisement

Marion County seniors have services expanded thanks to $200,000 grant

Marion County seniors have services expanded thanks to $200,000 grant
Marion County seniors have services expanded thanks to $200,000 grant(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An expansion of Marion Co. senior services is complete, and is allowing the organization to serve more people.

The $200,000 expansion was funded by a community block grant from Marion County Community Services.

The facility will now be able to serve lunch to an additional 50 seniors on site.

It will also help to serve the about 330 seniors that have meals delivered to them.

The project also added to the virtual communication abilities for the agency’s in-home support systems.

Trending story: Court cases piling up, state clerks of court ask for help

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but was unable to catch up, that's when the driver veered...
Man killed after trying to flee FHP troopers
A woman from Ocala is behind bars, accused of attacking a medical care provider.
Woman arrested after violent hospital escape attempt
Leigh Davis photo of Verdant Cove Apartments in Gainesville
Family speaks out against East Gainesville apartment conditions
Traffic was at a stand-still, but I-75 was rocking.
Driver on I-75 gives live guitar show in traffic

Latest News

MCSO Detectives investigate homicide at a Marion County home; neighbors are shocked
MCSO Detectives investigate homicide at a Marion County home; neighbors are shocked
The Major Crimes Unit for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected...
MCSO Detectives investigate homicide at a Marion County home; neighbors are shocked
Pollution notice issued near Alachua County jail
Pollution notice issued near Alachua County jail
Florida Senate minority leader calls for investigations into state election rigging
Florida Senate minority leader calls for investigations into state election rigging