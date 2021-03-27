MCSO Detectives investigate homicide at a Marion County home; neighbors are shocked

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Major Crimes Unit for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide at a home in the area of Southwest 75th Terrace. Neighbors tell TV20 a woman lived in the house in southwest Ocala with her grandson. Deputies are not saying who was found dead inside the home.

MCSO Public Information Officer Zach Moore said deputies were called out to the scene around noon on Friday for a well-being check. When they arrived, something was off.

“When deputies arrived, they detected the odor of something burning in the area. Marion County Fire Rescue was notified. They responded, and when they made entrance into the home, they located a small fire which they extinguished. At that time, a deceased victim was located inside the home,” according to Moore.

However, they aren’t saying where the fire was or where the victim was located.

“It is a homicide. We treat all homicides as if there is foul play,” explained Moore.

One neighbor who has lived in the community for about a year is shocked this happened.

“It caught me by surprise. I just didn’t think anything like this would be happening,” explained Eliott Morst.

He said he works from home, and when he went outside during his break, he noticed the crime scene.

“It was like between breaks, I go outside, and there was all these police cars,” according to Morst.

Off-camera a neighbor told TV20 MCSO has accounted for the grandson’s whereabouts. However, MCSO officials are not confirming this information.

Deputies believe the death is an isolated incident with no threat to the community. Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide while Marion County Fire Rescue is investigating the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.