Advertisement

MCSO searches for person in I-75 Mega Sales theft

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - More than $1,000 worth of property was stolen from an I-75 Mega Sales in Marion County.

According to store managers and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a person in a pick-up truck broke into the back lot of the store after hours on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Investigation into more than 90 stolen catalytic converters leads to Marion County woman’s arrest

The person stole a power washer worth about $300, and then stole a Yamaha motorbike worth $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A woman from Ocala is behind bars, accused of attacking a medical care provider.
Woman arrested after violent hospital escape attempt
The Major Crimes Unit for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected...
MCSO Detectives investigate homicide at a Marion County home; neighbors are shocked
Alachua County Fire Rescue is investigating a suspicious house fire
Alachua County Fire Rescue is investigating a suspicious house fire
land purchase
Alachua County approves largest-ever land purchase
Gainesville shed fire
Backyard fire destroys years of memories for a Gainesville family

Latest News

Stories from black mothers across the country
Stories from Black Mothers to help provoke change
Man rams stolen vehicle into multiple Gainesville Police patrol cars
Man rams stolen vehicle into multiple Gainesville Police patrol cars
A book holding the stories of black mothers across our country has authors from North Central...
Book signing for change
food is stacked high before being given out.
Gainesville organization looking for permanent location to continue food give-outs