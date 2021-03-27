MCSO searches for person in I-75 Mega Sales theft

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - More than $1,000 worth of property was stolen from an I-75 Mega Sales in Marion County.

According to store managers and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a person in a pick-up truck broke into the back lot of the store after hours on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

The person stole a power washer worth about $300, and then stole a Yamaha motorbike worth $1,000.

