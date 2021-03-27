Advertisement

No. 11 Florida lacrosse dominates at home against Cincinnati

Florida held its opponent to the fewest goals scored since the 2018 season.
(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gator lacrosse team won its first home game of the season after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats 20-3 Friday night.

Florida exploded early, scoring four goals in the first five minutes of play and held a 15-0 lead at the half.

A total of 12 different players scored goals tonight for Florida. Gators Grace Haus and Shannon Kavanagh led the night in scoring, accumulating four goals each, while Paisley Eagan, Brianna Harris, Emily Heller and Danielle Pavinelli all registered two goals apiece. Furthermore, Kassidy Bresnahan, Lexie Morton, Jackie Norsworthy and Shelton Sawers all scored once for the Gators.

In assists, Harris led the Gators with three. Five other Gators each tallied one.

UF is now 8-0 against Cincinnati in the all-time series.

Gators improve to 6-2 on the season, including an undefeated 3-0 record in conference play, while the Bearcats fall to 4-5 on the year.

The Gators close out the conference series against the Bearcats Sunday. Opening draw is set for 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but was unable to catch up, that's when the driver veered...
Man killed after trying to flee FHP troopers
A woman from Ocala is behind bars, accused of attacking a medical care provider.
Woman arrested after violent hospital escape attempt
Leigh Davis photo of Verdant Cove Apartments in Gainesville
Family speaks out against East Gainesville apartment conditions
Traffic was at a stand-still, but I-75 was rocking.
Driver on I-75 gives live guitar show in traffic

Latest News

Gators outfielders lineup to participate in drills before their game against LSU begins.
Gators Softball shuts out Tigers 5-0 to take series opener
Florida forward Osayi Osifo (15) against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college...
Florida’s Osayi Osifo announces he’ll enter the NCAA transfer portal
Trenton runs streak to 46 in a row
Trenton softball makes it 46 straight
Locke, Glover to move on from UF
Gator men's hoops transfers