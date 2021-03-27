No. 11 Florida lacrosse dominates at home against Cincinnati

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gator lacrosse team won its first home game of the season after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats 20-3 Friday night.

Florida exploded early, scoring four goals in the first five minutes of play and held a 15-0 lead at the half.

A total of 12 different players scored goals tonight for Florida. Gators Grace Haus and Shannon Kavanagh led the night in scoring, accumulating four goals each, while Paisley Eagan, Brianna Harris, Emily Heller and Danielle Pavinelli all registered two goals apiece. Furthermore, Kassidy Bresnahan, Lexie Morton, Jackie Norsworthy and Shelton Sawers all scored once for the Gators.

In assists, Harris led the Gators with three. Five other Gators each tallied one.

UF is now 8-0 against Cincinnati in the all-time series.

Gators improve to 6-2 on the season, including an undefeated 3-0 record in conference play, while the Bearcats fall to 4-5 on the year.

The Gators close out the conference series against the Bearcats Sunday. Opening draw is set for 12 p.m.

