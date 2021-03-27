Pollution notice issued near Alachua County jail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has issued a notice of pollution near the Alachua County jail.

According to officials, on Thursday morning, wastewater from the jail was released due to a broken line.

More than 5,000 gallons flowed into a stormwater pond.

A contractor has since extracted the wastewater and repaired the line, however on Friday, a small amount of sewage leaked into the stormwater network.

It was cleaned and repaired.

As a precaution, Gainesville Regional Utilities has put a pump in place to prevent future leaks.

Related story: Alachua County Fire Rescue is investigating a suspicious house fire

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.