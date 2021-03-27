Pollution notice issued near Alachua County jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has issued a notice of pollution near the Alachua County jail.
According to officials, on Thursday morning, wastewater from the jail was released due to a broken line.
More than 5,000 gallons flowed into a stormwater pond.
A contractor has since extracted the wastewater and repaired the line, however on Friday, a small amount of sewage leaked into the stormwater network.
It was cleaned and repaired.
As a precaution, Gainesville Regional Utilities has put a pump in place to prevent future leaks.
