Stories from Black Mothers to help provoke change

Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A book holding the stories of black mothers across our country has authors from North Central Florida.

Sherilyn Bennett, Chanae Jackson,  and Gwen Carr, the mother of the late Eric Garner, hosted a book signing. The book “Boy Defending Our Sons Identity in America” features 48 letters from black mothers. The idea started when Bennett’s older son was called boy by a white man in Alabama.

Sherilyn Bennett said she hopes this book will produce change,

“We hope it provokes you to want change in our communities in our country to want to change what is happening now and to understand what black mothers have to deal with on a daily basis.”

Chanae Jackson who wrote a letter in the book says a concept called the racial empathy gap suggests black people can take more and have the ability to suffer because they’ve already suffered and made it through tough times.

“Thinking about abstract concepts we all are people and we always use terminology like black lives matter but black lives matter is actually the minimum we need to understand that we are so much more than that,” said Jackson

They are happy that people want to help but acknowledge there’s plenty of change that still needs to take place.

“So we’re thankful for that, that we can have people come alongside us and say listen something needs to change. police brutality is out of control in this country so what are we going to do about it,” said Bennett.

The late University of Florida Professor Patricia Hilliard-Nunn was a contributor to the book and on her birthday a second edition will be released with her writings.

