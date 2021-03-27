Suspected Oath Keeper accused of storming the U.S. Capitol is out on home confinement in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Justice Department is pushing back on claims from Connie and Kelly Meggs made while asking for pretrial release.

The DOJ released photographs of the married couple with guns at a combat training event in Leesburg in 2020. The two are members of the Oath Keepers but, they told the FBI they never received paramilitary training.

Meggs’s attorney rebutted that claim and said it was simply a two-hour firearms safety class from a well-known organization.

Connie Meggs receives combat training (DOJ)

On Friday, District Judge Amit P. Mehta ruled that Connie Meggs could be released on bond. She said since prosecutors presented no evidence Meggs had planned to or actually brought weapons to the Capitol. Her husband, Kelly Meggs is still being held in jail.

“She’s not a recruiter and not a leader like her husband is alleged to be,” said Mehta.

The Meggs are charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Riots. They face a variety of charges including aiding and abetting, conspiracy, destruction of government property, and obstruction of justice.

Connie Meggs receives weapons training certificate (wcjb)

