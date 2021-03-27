Advertisement

Suspected Oath Keeper accused of storming the U.S. Capitol is out on home confinement in Dunnellon

Connie and Kelly Meggs receive weapons training.
Connie and Kelly Meggs receive weapons training.(DOJ)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Justice Department is pushing back on claims from Connie and Kelly Meggs made while asking for pretrial release.

The DOJ released photographs of the married couple with guns at a combat training event in Leesburg in 2020. The two are members of the Oath Keepers but, they told the FBI they never received paramilitary training.

Meggs’s attorney rebutted that claim and said it was simply a two-hour firearms safety class from a well-known organization.

Connie Meggs receives combat training
Connie Meggs receives combat training(DOJ)

On Friday, District Judge Amit P. Mehta ruled that Connie Meggs could be released on bond. She said since prosecutors presented no evidence Meggs had planned to or actually brought weapons to the Capitol. Her husband, Kelly Meggs is still being held in jail.

“She’s not a recruiter and not a leader like her husband is alleged to be,” said Mehta.

The Meggs are charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Riots. They face a variety of charges including aiding and abetting, conspiracy, destruction of government property, and obstruction of justice.

RELATED STORY: Marion County couple is among the six Oath Keepers arrested following Capitol riot

Connie Meggs receives weapons training certificate
Connie Meggs receives weapons training certificate(wcjb)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but was unable to catch up, that's when the driver veered...
Man killed after trying to flee FHP troopers
A woman from Ocala is behind bars, accused of attacking a medical care provider.
Woman arrested after violent hospital escape attempt
Leigh Davis photo of Verdant Cove Apartments in Gainesville
Family speaks out against East Gainesville apartment conditions
Traffic was at a stand-still, but I-75 was rocking.
Driver on I-75 gives live guitar show in traffic

Latest News

women in innovation
StartGNV hosts Women in Innovation AMA
iac snowbird classic
Williston hosting IAC Snowbird Classic this weekend
StartGNV hosts Women in Innovation AMA
StartGNV hosts Women in Innovation AMA
The event is free for the public to view, however, as opposed to an air show, this weekend is...
Williston hosting IAC Snowbird Classic this weekend