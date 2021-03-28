100 Black Men of Greater Florida Gainesville induct founding chapter members

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 36 African-American men from all walks of life share a bond of service to their community as they were each inducted as founding chapter members of 100 Black Men of Greater Florida, Gainesville.

“It is mentoring, it is economic empowerment, it is being visible in the community,” said Vice President of the group, Matt Bowman. “And we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. Gainesville is a great community and we’re going to work to help make it better.”

Two years in the making, the event hosted at Santa Fe college brought Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe, Alachua Mayor Gib Coerper, District 20 State Representatives Yvonne Hinson and the National Chairman of 100 Black Men, Thomas Dortch.

“I’ll never forget the difference that even a small amount of attention from a mentor made in my own life,” said President Jamar Hebert.

The founding class included Santa Fe President Doctor Paul Broadie, Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones, and Gainesville Chamber of Commerce President Eric Godet.

“African-American men who can bring to the table different resources.” said new member Rodney Long. “Mentoring in the areas of education that can bring to the table input in areas of economic development and is not afraid to speak to the issues of importance to the African-American community but more specifically to African-American males.”

Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe and Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe proclaimed March 27 a day dedicated to 100 black men of Greater Florida Gainesville and the organization received a $7,500 donation courtesy of Origis Energy.

