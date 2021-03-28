Advertisement

Crash in Marion County leaves elderly man dead

ap images crash generic
(AP Images)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion Co. man is dead after his car was t-boned while trying to make a turn Saturday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 63-year-old man tried turning across the northbound lane of SW 80th Ave onto SW 90th St.

When making the turn, another car heading north crashed into the side of the turning vehicle.

The mans car then hit a utility pole.

He was taken to Ocala Regional Medical center where he later died.

The driver of the other car was left with serious injuries.

Related story: Man rams stolen vehicle into multiple Gainesville Police patrol cars

