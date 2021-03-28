First United Methodist Church in Ocala holds Palm Sunday Picnic

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala’s First United Methodist Church invited families to come and enjoy food, music, and even a giant slide. The church has had several events during Lent leading up to Easter Sunday, but this was the first one in almost a year where the whole church and the community were able to come out and celebrate.

The director of early childhood ministries at the church Brooke Cole said she was happy to see everyone

“It’s just like seeing family again and we have been distant for so long and trying to keep everybody safe, but even with masks and social distancing, it makes such a difference to be able to come and play outside together. to see all of our church family the people we love and see every Sunday.”

First united methodist will be having stations of the cross which is a hands-on experience taking you through the holy week starting at 9 am on Friday and also for easter at 9 am they’ll be holding an outside service and an indoor service at 11.

