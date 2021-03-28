Florida softball stays on a roll, closes out LSU with sweep

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators (25-3) closed out the series against the LSU Tigers (18-11) Sunday with a victory of 9-3. Previously, UF defeated LSU Saturday night 7-4 and Friday night 5-0.

Julia Cottrill got things rolling for Florida early in the first inning when she delivered a RBI single sending Hannah Adams to the plate to put the Gators on the board first 1-0. A few batters later, Baylee Goddard singled to left field sending Emily Wilkie and Cottrill home to give the Gators a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

The Gators continued to rally against the Tigers in the bottom of the third. Cheyenne Lindsey doubled to left field sending Sarah Longley, Jaimie Hoover and Wilkie home to go up on the Tigers 7-0.

Lindsey continued to push the Gators ahead with her two-run home run giving the Gators a 9-3 lead to finish the game.

UF improves to 25-3 on the season and moves to 9-1 in conference play.

The Gators continue their season on the road Wednesday in Jacksonville against the JU Dolphins at 6 p.m.

