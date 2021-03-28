Gainesville brewery and food truck team up for Holi celebration

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cypress and Grove Brewing Co. and Twisted Tikka teamed up to host their second Holi celebration.

The Hindu holiday, also known as the festival of colors, marks the beginning of spring and is one of the largest holidays in India.

Balaji, one of the co-owners of Twisted Tikka, says that in his experience people are open to new forms of celebration.

“And I’ve seen Americans, in general, are very very eager to partake and understand other cultures and other celebrations. You can see half of the people playing out there are not our people,” said Balaji.

Balaji was right about twenty or so people of all backgrounds celebrated by throwing dye at one another, ending up with a covered from head-to-toe in all different dyes.

He also says his business has fared better than others since the beginning of the pandemic because he is able to move around and serve people without having to worry about indoor dining COVID-19 guidelines. Holi also is a holiday of change and changes coming out of the pandemic are wanted by many people.

“Kind of also from a COVID perspective, it like marks the end of the last year, which is not much to talk about, and then hope for the new year, so definitely Holi is symbolic from that perspective,” said Balaji.

