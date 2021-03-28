Gainesville residents enjoy ethnic food at 3rd annual International Food Rally

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 20 food trucks made their way to the ‘Streetery Park’ on Southwest 1st St. to serve etnhic foods, drinks and desserts from different backgrounds.

Residents had a chance to enjoy their food while listening to music and enjoy the outdoors.

The organizer of the food truck rally, Marta Antron, said they’re excited to get people out of the house.

“We have been staying at home for so long and it’s been a year and something and we are ready to go outside,” said Antron. “And, this year 18 we have food trucks from different nationalities. They’re from Nicaragua, Venezuela. We have Filipino, Puerto Rican, and classic American food.”

MA Latin Entertainment and First Magnitude Brewery hosted the rally and hope to plan events like this on the last Sunday of each month.

