Gators Baseball drops second straight contest to Gamecocks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s bid to repay South Carolina for their extra innings loss in the series opener fell short, as the Gamecocks knocked off the Gators 4-1 on Saturday.

The No. 5 ranked Gators (16-7) held a one run lead after the top of the second, thanks to Kris Armstrong belting a double to right field, which brought home Sterling Thompson. The key, extra base hit came with two outs in the inning, and seemed to wake up a sleepy Florida squad.

But the tenuous lead didn’t last long. In the bottom of the 5th, Gators starter Jack Leftwich gave up a 3-run home run to surrender the lead for good.

Leftwich was pulled shortly after allowing the go-ahead home run. I total, he went just 4.2 innings pitched, while allowing three earned runs and hitting six batters.

His lack of command was extremely uncharacteristic for a player of his caliber. Especially for someone many professional scouts have their eye on.

South Carolina scraped one more run across the board in the eighth inning, but Florida never could muster a rally to bail themselves out.

This is the first time the orange and blue have lost back-to-back games all season. Florida dropped a heartbreaker Friday night.

The Gators held a one run lead entering the bottom of the 14th, but gave up a 2-run walkoff home run to fall 9-8.

The game lasted five hours and 31 minutes. It was the longest game played in the history of Florida Baseball.

The Gators will face the Gamecocks on Sunday in the series finale in hopes of avoiding a sweep.

