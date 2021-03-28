‘I’M DOPE’ expo creates network opportunities for Black-owned businesses

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville residents gathered to support Black-owned businesses.

Over 50 vendors selling jewelry, sweets, candles, masks and more were on full display today, at the I’M DOPE expo.

The event hosted speakers and panelists discussing confidence, success and entrepreneurship.

Founder of I’M DOPE, Katie McKnight, said the event is a great way for participants to network.

“I’M DOPE is here in Gainesville Florida,” said McKnight. “We are a grassroots organization interested in making sure that all women understand just how dope they are and DOPE is an acronym for Definitely On Personal Elevation. It was great people shopped, people danced, had fun, won gifts and prizes. It was just great. Full of energy.”

