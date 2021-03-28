No. 5 Gator softball team takes series win over No. 13 LSU, 7-4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator softball team (23-3) picked up another South Eastern Conference series win after defeating the LSU Tigers (18-10) 7-4 on Saturday. The Gators won the first game of the series Friday winning 5-0.

Florida wasted no time and established an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Kendyl Lindaman homered to right field sending Hannah Adams home to put the Gators on the board 2-0. Minutes later, Jaimie Hoover hammered the ball to center field sending Charla Echols to the plate to give UF a 4-0 lead.

The Tigers began to rally back in the fourth inning accumulating four scores, but the Gators weren’t done just yet.

In the bottom of the fifth, Julia Cottrill sealed the victory delivering an RBI double allowing Florida to go up 7-4.

The Gators improved to 23-3 on the season after this victory and stand at 8-1 in SEC play.

Florida closes out the weekend series against LSU Sunday. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.

