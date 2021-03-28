Ocala CEP details expansion to Marion County hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County hospital is set to under-go a massive expansion. Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership highlight the upcoming endeavor.

West Marion Community Hospital will add 36 beds to an inpatient rehab center, expand their emergency room, and build additional parking for the hospital. This renovation brings the hospital to a total of 222 beds.

The 40,000 square-foot expansion contributes to the quality of care available locally for those living and working in the Ocala Metro.

