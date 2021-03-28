Advertisement

People enjoyed the Strawberry Festival as it was canceled last year to COVID-19

Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 23rd annual Strawberry Festival gave people a reason to celebrate to be after lit was canceled last year due to COVID-19. For just the second time, the festival was held at the Bradford County Fairgrounds, as opposed to its usual location in Downtown Starke as the festival outgrew the parking and the venue.

From regular strawberries, strawberry desserts, and even strawberry clothing. Everything at the Strawberry Festival had some kind of strawberry theme.

“If you can’t find something strawberry you aren’t looking very hard,” said Pam Whittle the CEO of the North Florida Regional Chamber of Commerce.

But the pain of having last year’s festival canceled still lingers with some organizers.

“Oh it broke my heart it did cause we’ve been doing this for so long and we put a lot of work into it but we happened to be right on the cusp of the cover last year and we got canceled,” said Whittle

Norman’s produce in Starke has grown and provided strawberries for 23 years and it’s a tradition that runs in the family.

Clayton Norman the owner of Norman’s Produce talked about the tradition,

“They come every year they know they’re going to get some good strawberries and we’ve been growing strawberries for 75 years. My dad and his dad and his dad, so they know they’re going to get good strawberries and it’s a good turnout.”

Having the festival return this year put a smile on their faces.

“We know we’re going to meet a lot of new people, and we also know we’re going to do well here so we just get our berries, and luckily they came in perfect this year so we have plenty of strawberries,” said Norman.

If you missed the strawberry festival this year it will back again next year on the first weekend of April.

