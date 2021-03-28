Advertisement

Virtual COVID-19 vaccine Q&A is geared towards Hispanic community

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People with questions about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can tune in Monday at 6:30 PM for a virtual Q&A session with UF Health Shands Dr. Michael Lauzardo.

RELATED STORY: Health officials join Alachua County leaders in COVID-19 vaccine town hall

The discussion will target the Hispanic community to address vaccine myths, hesitancy in receiving the vaccine and health disparities that impact the Hispanic community.

Gainesville City Commissioner David Arreola and Pastor Gerard Duncan will also be in the meeting. The event will stream on the Alachua County Christian Pastors Association Facebook page.

VACCINE LANDING PAGE: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

