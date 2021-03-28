Virtual COVID-19 vaccine Q&A is geared towards Hispanic community

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People with questions about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can tune in Monday at 6:30 PM for a virtual Q&A session with UF Health Shands Dr. Michael Lauzardo.

RELATED STORY: Health officials join Alachua County leaders in COVID-19 vaccine town hall

The discussion will target the Hispanic community to address vaccine myths, hesitancy in receiving the vaccine and health disparities that impact the Hispanic community.

Gainesville City Commissioner David Arreola and Pastor Gerard Duncan will also be in the meeting. The event will stream on the Alachua County Christian Pastors Association Facebook page.

VACCINE LANDING PAGE: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.