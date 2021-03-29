Advertisement

A UF Health Shands doctor will speak during a virtual Q&A session about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People with questions about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can tune in Monday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m. for a virtual Q&A session with UF Health Shands Doctor Michael Lauzardo.

The discussion will target the Hispanic community to address vaccine myths, hesitancy in receiving the vaccine, and health disparities that impact the Hispanic community.

Gainesville City Commissioner David Arreola and Pastor Gerard Duncan will also be in the meeting.

The event will stream on the Alachua County Christian Pastors Association Facebook page.

