Alachua County and realtor association hosts rental assistance Q & A

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county has already received around 500 applications have been submitted for its most recent Emergency Rental Assitance Program, or ERAP.

A virtual Q & A session was hosted on Monday by the Gainesville Alachua County Association of Realtors and members of the county government. Only renters in the county are eligible for this program, and unlike the CARES funding of last year, these payments go directly to landlords and utility services for past due payments.

April Shupig, an accountant for Carr, Riggs and Ingram and a program manager for ERAP, says that the county was especially targeting those deemed eligible during this round of funding.

“Our big efficiency booster ideas was to do targeted outreach, to try to only get people to apply who are more likely to be eligible. With big CARES, we did a very big broad outreach of hey roll the lottery, apply, as many applications as we can get,” said Shupig.

Of the 500 applications, around half have already been processed. The county has $8-million available and up to $15,000 is available per household.

For the full video of the Q & A visit here and to go to the application click on this link.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.