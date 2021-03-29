Advertisement

Arrest made in drug lab investigation in Keystone Heights

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A drug seizure at the border by homeland security triggered an investigation into a drug lab in Keystone Heights.

The seized shipment of drugs was scheduled for delivery to a home on Deer Springs Road, according to Clay County deputies. They raided the home finding multiple guns and chemicals that could be used to make explosives.

The investigation led to the arrest of Cody Clifford on multiple drug charges.

They say the home was the site of a DMT lab that produced a hallucinogenic drug similar to LSD, among other narcotics.

