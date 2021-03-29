Arrest made in drug lab investigation in Keystone Heights
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A drug seizure at the border by homeland security triggered an investigation into a drug lab in Keystone Heights.
The seized shipment of drugs was scheduled for delivery to a home on Deer Springs Road, according to Clay County deputies. They raided the home finding multiple guns and chemicals that could be used to make explosives.
TRENDING STORY: UF working with other universities on COVID-19 asymptomatic spread study on campus
The investigation led to the arrest of Cody Clifford on multiple drug charges.
They say the home was the site of a DMT lab that produced a hallucinogenic drug similar to LSD, among other narcotics.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.