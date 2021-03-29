Advertisement

Arrest made in Gainesville hit-and-run death

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police made an arrest in the hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead on Saturday.

Adam Pearce, 38, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

Officers say just before 1 a.m., Pearce was driving a car on Southwest 20th Avenue. That’s when they say he struck a person on a bicycle trying to cross the road, but then drove off.

TRENDING STORY: UF working with other universities on COVID-19 asymptomatic spread study on campus

Pieces of the vehicle left at the scene and automated license place recognition were used to track him down. Police say Pearce then admitted hitting the cyclist.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck
Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck in Alachua County
Man rams stolen vehicle into multiple Gainesville Police patrol cars
Man rams stolen vehicle into multiple Gainesville Police patrol cars
A Marion County man is dead after his car was T-boned while trying to make a turn last night.
Crash in Marion County leaves elderly man dead
The Major Crimes Unit for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected...
MCSO Detectives investigate homicide at a Marion County home; neighbors are shocked
Jamar Hebert and Police Chief Tony Jones inducted into 100 Black Men
100 Black Men of Greater Florida Gainesville induct founding chapter members

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age lowered to 40 and older, CVS now administering vaccines
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age lowered to 40 and older, CVS now administering vaccines
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age lowered to 40 and older, CVS now administering vaccines
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age lowered to 40 and older, CVS now administering vaccines
russell report
The Russell Report: Sports in a post-pandemic world
MCPS launches new reading program, students learn about equine industry
MCPS launches new reading program, students learn about equine industry
cody clifford
Arrest made in drug lab investigation in Keystone Heights