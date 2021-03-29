Arrest made in Gainesville hit-and-run death

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police made an arrest in the hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead on Saturday.

Adam Pearce, 38, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

Officers say just before 1 a.m., Pearce was driving a car on Southwest 20th Avenue. That’s when they say he struck a person on a bicycle trying to cross the road, but then drove off.

TRENDING STORY: UF working with other universities on COVID-19 asymptomatic spread study on campus

Pieces of the vehicle left at the scene and automated license place recognition were used to track him down. Police say Pearce then admitted hitting the cyclist.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.