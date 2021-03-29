Advertisement

ATV topples over Bradford county man after swerving to avoid car on public road

An ATV crash in Bradford County left a man with a head injury.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -An ATV crash in Bradford Co. left a man with a head injury.

According to Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies, a 36-year-old man was riding the vehicle on NE 18th Ave, just east of Starke and SR-16.

He tried passing another car around a turn on the road, but didn’t see another oncoming vehicle.

The man swerved out of the way, but lost control when he went off the road, and the ATV flipped over him.

Deputies say he wasn’t wearing a helmet and suffered a deep cut to the head.

Deputies want to remind everyone to always wear a helmet when operating an ATV.

