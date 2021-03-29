ATV topples over Bradford county man after swerving to avoid car on public road

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -An ATV crash in Bradford Co. left a man with a head injury.

According to Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies, a 36-year-old man was riding the vehicle on NE 18th Ave, just east of Starke and SR-16.

He tried passing another car around a turn on the road, but didn’t see another oncoming vehicle.

The man swerved out of the way, but lost control when he went off the road, and the ATV flipped over him.

Deputies say he wasn’t wearing a helmet and suffered a deep cut to the head.

Deputies want to remind everyone to always wear a helmet when operating an ATV.

