COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age lowered to 40 and older, CVS now administering vaccines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More people across North-Central Florida are getting vaccinated and now those 40 and older are eligible for the shot to fight COVID-19.

Governor Ron DeSantis also announced the vaccine will be available to everyone 18 and older, next Monday.

The Alachua County Commission has been working with the Alachua County Health Department to get ready for this moment, and they said everyone who wants the vaccination will be able to get the shot, in about a month.

“I think he mentioned it’d be five weeks before everyone who wants the vaccine would have an opportunity to get it,” said Alachua County communications director, Mark Sexton. “So, this is all very encouraging news. It’s a very important step in eventually defeating this virus.”

CVS is just one the many locations around North-Central Florida that residents can get the shot. Now that the age for eligibility to get vaccinated is continuing to get lower, Alachua County officials said this is a step in the right direction and those at CVS agree.

A district lead tech for CVS, Natosha Hall said she’s been seeing many young faces with the eligibility changes.

“I’m really excited at the age group that I’m seeing coming in now, which is a younger age group,” said Hall. “I really hope that we become herd immunity at a faster pace and I feel like this would get us there at a quicker pace.”

Pharmacy manager at CVS Health, Dr. Amy Safaty, said decreasing the age requirement will protect more people.

“The more people who are eligible, the more doses we are eligible to administer and it’s that many more people who are protected,” said Dr. Safaty.

As younger people get vaccinated, Dr. Safaty said it’s important to remember, after you get vaccinated it takes your body roughly two weeks to respond to the vaccine.

She encouraged residents to continue following CDC guidelines.

“It’s very important, especially for our younger populations to make sure that they’re aware of because it does take your body time to actually respond the vaccine,” said Hall.

For more information on how to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated anywhere in North Central Florida, Click Here.

To schedule an appointment with CVS, visit their website or call 1-800-746-7287.

