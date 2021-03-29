Advertisement

Former Gators golfer Billy Horschel wins WGC-Dell Match Play

Horschel collects sixth career PGA Tour victory
Billy Horschel holds his trophy after winning the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship...
Billy Horschel holds his trophy after winning the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Tx. (WCJB) - Billy Horschel outlasted 63 other professional golfers to be the last man standing at the WGC-Dell Match Play.

Horschel defeated Scottie Scheffler 2&1 in the championship match. The former Gator narrowly missed his birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole, but when Scheffler missed his birdie attempt, that sealed the victory.

Horschel has now won for the first time in three years. It’s his sixth career victory on tour. He collects $1.82 million for winning the tournament.

His last victory came at the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson.

