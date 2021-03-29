Advertisement

“In fact if it weren’t for horses, I probably wouldn’t have gone to college” : MCPS launches new reading program, students learn about equine industry

MCPS School board members are hoping this could change lives, just like it has for them, “In...
MCPS School board members are hoping this could change lives, just like it has for them, “In fact if it weren’t for horses, I probably wouldn’t have gone to college," MCPS School Boar Chair, Nancy Thrower said.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fourth graders in Marion County are about to get a lesson about the equine industry as they gallop into the fictional world of a boy and his wild black stallion.

Through the Black Stallion Reading Project, elementary students in the north central Florida county are getting what could be their first or only encounter with a horse.  

In partnership with the Ocala Horse Alliance, these students will receive a copy of ‘The Black Stallion’ by Walter Farley, and their own ‘tack trunk.’  

“It a great way to engage students in reading and give them exposure to horses and maybe even get them thinking about a career in the horse industry. And not just a book. They’re also going to get a tack trunk that has horse related items in it including sealed bags of hay and sugar cubes,” MCPS School Boar Chair, Nancy Thrower said.  

Over the next five years, the Black Stallion Reading Project will allow students to get up close and personal with horses.  

Yvonne Moritz with the non-profit, Horses That Help, will sponsor a school to provide these materials.

  “We definitely need to get more kids involved with horses, and we just moved up from Palm Beach County and were stoked coming up to Ocala in learning that there’s a lot of kids that have never touched a horse. As a mom of three daughters, I know the importance of reading and getting kids to read and there’s just something really amazing about horses,” Moritz said.  

And school board members are hoping this could change lives, just like it has for them.  

“Horses have always been a huge part of my life, in fact if it weren’t for horses, I probably wouldn’t have gone to college,” Thrower added.  So from the page and out into the horse capital, these children are sure to learn just how important the equine industry can be... particularly to the “horse capital of the world.”

Related story: Multiple horses sired by Triple Crown winner sell for more than half-a-million dollars at Ocala Breeders Sale

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck
Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck in Alachua County
Man rams stolen vehicle into multiple Gainesville Police patrol cars
Man rams stolen vehicle into multiple Gainesville Police patrol cars
A Marion County man is dead after his car was T-boned while trying to make a turn last night.
Crash in Marion County leaves elderly man dead
The Major Crimes Unit for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected...
MCSO Detectives investigate homicide at a Marion County home; neighbors are shocked
Jamar Hebert and Police Chief Tony Jones inducted into 100 Black Men
100 Black Men of Greater Florida Gainesville induct founding chapter members

Latest News

Dr. Lauzardo discusses the study
UF working with other universities on COVID-19 asymptomatic spread study on campus
Screenshot of eligibility criteria
Alachua County and realtor association hosts rental assistance Q & A
Vaccine Q&A
A UF Health Shands doctor will speak during a virtual Q&A session about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam Vet pins presented
North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System is recognizing Vietnam War veterans