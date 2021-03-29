North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System is recognizing Vietnam War veterans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Vietnam War veterans are being recognized this week by the North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System.

Vietnam veterans received special lapel pins Monday morning outside the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center. The pins were distributed by Mr. Thomas Wisnieski, Health System Director.

It’s part of the group’s continued commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Volunteers will give out more pins Lake City VA Medical Center will be Thursday, April 1, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mr. Chad Adams, Associate Director, will distribute lapel pins outside the building’s main entrances by the flag pole.

