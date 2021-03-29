Advertisement

North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System is recognizing Vietnam War veterans

Vietnam Vet pins presented
Vietnam Vet pins presented(NF/SG)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Vietnam War veterans are being recognized this week by the North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System.

Vietnam veterans received special lapel pins Monday morning outside the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center. The pins were distributed by Mr. Thomas Wisnieski, Health System Director.

It’s part of the group’s continued commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Volunteers will give out more pins Lake City VA Medical Center will be Thursday, April 1, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mr. Chad Adams, Associate Director, will distribute lapel pins outside the building’s main entrances by the flag pole.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck
Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck in Alachua County
Man rams stolen vehicle into multiple Gainesville Police patrol cars
Man rams stolen vehicle into multiple Gainesville Police patrol cars
A Marion County man is dead after his car was T-boned while trying to make a turn last night.
Crash in Marion County leaves elderly man dead
The Major Crimes Unit for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected...
MCSO Detectives investigate homicide at a Marion County home; neighbors are shocked
Jamar Hebert and Police Chief Tony Jones inducted into 100 Black Men
100 Black Men of Greater Florida Gainesville induct founding chapter members

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
University of Florida’s Veterinary Hospital Canine Blood Donor Program seeks volunteers
University of Florida’s Veterinary Hospital Canine Blood Donor Program seeks volunteers
Gainesville Health and Fitness: National Nutrition Month
Gainesville Health and Fitness: National Nutrition Month
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast