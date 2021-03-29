Advertisement

Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Right now, a piece of paper is all the proof you have that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s why Staples and Office Depot are helping to keep those vaccination cards safe by laminating them for free.

Staples says the service is available at all locations. No end date has been set.

The Office Depot offer is available at both Office Depot and Office Max locations until July 25.

You must bring a copy of a coupon with your vaccine card to get the free lamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests you take a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck
Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck in Alachua County
Man rams stolen vehicle into multiple Gainesville Police patrol cars
Man rams stolen vehicle into multiple Gainesville Police patrol cars
A Marion County man is dead after his car was T-boned while trying to make a turn last night.
Crash in Marion County leaves elderly man dead
The Major Crimes Unit for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected...
MCSO Detectives investigate homicide at a Marion County home; neighbors are shocked
Jamar Hebert and Police Chief Tony Jones inducted into 100 Black Men
100 Black Men of Greater Florida Gainesville induct founding chapter members

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death
Dr. Lauzardo discusses the study
UF working with other universities on COVID-19 asymptomatic spread study on campus
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a...
Texas trooper shot in roadside attack no longer displaying brain activity
Screenshot of eligibility criteria
Alachua County and realtor association hosts rental assistance Q & A
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Lt. Col. Kris Clark, of the...
More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults